Yasin, Humam Ahmad to clash in Independence Day Squash final

PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP):Top seeded Yasin Khattak and second
seed Humam Ahmad will clash in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence
Day Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan
Squash Complex.
In the first semi-final Yasin Khattak did not face any
resistance against against Shoaib Afzal and recorded a straight sets victory
3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7. Yasin was down in the first set at 2-6,
3-7 and 4-9 but he tied the tally first at 6-6, 7-7 and then at 9-all before
taking the set at 11-9. Similarly it was the second set in which Yasin got the
lead of 8-2 points but Shoaib Afzal came from behind and tied the tally at 8-8.
It was good chance for Shoaib Afzal to make a comeback but he was so erratic
and thus lost the set at 11-8. After taking 2-0 lead, Yasin Khattak won the
third set at 11-7.
In the second semi-final both Humam Ahmad and Saki Tareen
played well and gave each other a tough fight. Humam got the lead in the first
set at 7-1 but Tareen made a comeback and tied the tally 7-all before Humam
took the first set at 11-7.
After winning the first set Humam did not give much time to
Saki Tareen to strike back and won the second set by 11-6 and did the same in
the third set at 11-7. Humam played well and hit some beautiful nick and drops
which eased his way to victory. Saki Tareen also played and did some resistance
but he could not make any worthwhile things and thus lost the semi-final.
In the Under-11 category top seed Abdullah Nawaz will clash
against Mobeen Khan in the final when both recorded victories against their respective
rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Abdullah Nawaz defeated
Umair Arif in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10 and in the
second semi-final Mobeen Kamran faced tough resistant against Ibrahim Zeb in
the marathon five sets battle, the score was 11-9, 12-10, 10-12, 9-11 and
21-19. The match provided great thrilling for the sitting spectators. Mobeen
Kamran played well but Ibrahim Zeb also gave him tough resistance.
In the Girls Under-13 Maira and Sana recorded victories
against their respective rivals and moved to the final. Sana defeated Hira
Aqeel in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8 while Maira beat
Nimran in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. Top seeded Laiba
Ahmad is ousted due to tussle knee. The final will be played on Monday.