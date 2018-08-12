Yasin, Humam Ahmad to clash in Independence Day Squash final

PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP):Top seeded Yasin Khattak and second

seed Humam Ahmad will clash in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence

Day Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan

Squash Complex.

In the first semi-final Yasin Khattak did not face any

resistance against against Shoaib Afzal and recorded a straight sets victory

3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7. Yasin was down in the first set at 2-6,

3-7 and 4-9 but he tied the tally first at 6-6, 7-7 and then at 9-all before

taking the set at 11-9. Similarly it was the second set in which Yasin got the

lead of 8-2 points but Shoaib Afzal came from behind and tied the tally at 8-8.

It was good chance for Shoaib Afzal to make a comeback but he was so erratic

and thus lost the set at 11-8. After taking 2-0 lead, Yasin Khattak won the

third set at 11-7.

In the second semi-final both Humam Ahmad and Saki Tareen

played well and gave each other a tough fight. Humam got the lead in the first

set at 7-1 but Tareen made a comeback and tied the tally 7-all before Humam

took the first set at 11-7.

After winning the first set Humam did not give much time to

Saki Tareen to strike back and won the second set by 11-6 and did the same in

the third set at 11-7. Humam played well and hit some beautiful nick and drops

which eased his way to victory. Saki Tareen also played and did some resistance

but he could not make any worthwhile things and thus lost the semi-final.

In the Under-11 category top seed Abdullah Nawaz will clash

against Mobeen Khan in the final when both recorded victories against their respective

rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Abdullah Nawaz defeated

Umair Arif in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10 and in the

second semi-final Mobeen Kamran faced tough resistant against Ibrahim Zeb in

the marathon five sets battle, the score was 11-9, 12-10, 10-12, 9-11 and

21-19. The match provided great thrilling for the sitting spectators. Mobeen

Kamran played well but Ibrahim Zeb also gave him tough resistance.

In the Girls Under-13 Maira and Sana recorded victories

against their respective rivals and moved to the final. Sana defeated Hira

Aqeel in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8 while Maira beat

Nimran in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. Top seeded Laiba

Ahmad is ousted due to tussle knee. The final will be played on Monday.