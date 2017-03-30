Xi Jinping to meet Donald Trump in Florida next week: China’s FO Spokesperson

BEIJING (China) March 30 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet

with the United States President Donald Trump in Florad on April 6-7, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang announced here on Thursday.

During his regular press briefing, he said, President Xi, prior to his

visit to the USA, would pay a state visit to Finland from April 4 to 6.

“At the invitation of President Sauli Niinisto of the Republic of

Finland and President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Finland from April 4 to 6, and meet with President Trump at Mar-a-lago, Florida, the United States from April 6 to 7,” Lu said.

Xi’s visit to Finland will be his first trip to a European Union

member state this year, and also Xi’s first visit to northern Europe as president, Lu added.

“This shows the importance China attaches to a future-oriented new

type of partnership with Finland, and support for the EU,” the spokesperson added.

About China-US trade relations, Lu said, the two countries’ trade and economies were highly complementary.

This will be the first meeting between Xi and Trump since Trump assumed office in January.