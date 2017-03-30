BEIJING (China) March 30 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet
with the United States President Donald Trump in Florad on April 6-7, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang announced here on Thursday.
During his regular press briefing, he said, President Xi, prior to his
visit to the USA, would pay a state visit to Finland from April 4 to 6.
“At the invitation of President Sauli Niinisto of the Republic of
Finland and President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Finland from April 4 to 6, and meet with President Trump at Mar-a-lago, Florida, the United States from April 6 to 7,” Lu said.
Xi’s visit to Finland will be his first trip to a European Union
member state this year, and also Xi’s first visit to northern Europe as president, Lu added.
“This shows the importance China attaches to a future-oriented new
type of partnership with Finland, and support for the EU,” the spokesperson added.
About China-US trade relations, Lu said, the two countries’ trade and economies were highly complementary.
This will be the first meeting between Xi and Trump since Trump assumed office in January.
Xi Jinping to meet Donald Trump in Florida next week: China’s FO Spokesperson
