Wind power project’s successful commercial operation sets good example: Global Times

BEIJING, June 23 (APP): The first Pakistani-owned early harvest wind
power project constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has passed assessments and started commercial operation.
The 49.5 Mega Watt facility developed by Sachal Energy Development
(Private) Limited over 680 acres of land in the Jhimpir Wind Corridor in Sindh province, was 100 percent financed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
The success of the project sets a good example for the construction of
the CPEC and the “Belt and Road” initiative, according to Global Times.
Sachal Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arif Habib Corporation
Limited, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in Pakistan
It has received formal notification from the Central Power Purchasing
Agency (Guarantee) Limited.
The company is committed to supplying electricity to the national grid
through the National Transmission and Dispatch Company for 20 years under an energy purchase agreement.
The project comprises 33 wind turbine generators manufactured by
Goldwind of China whereas HydroChina is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor of the project.
It is the first project that has received Sinosure-backed financing and
has been 100% financed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
Pakistan and China have signed $57 billion worth of energy and
infrastructure projects under CPEC framework.
Bulk of the investment is going to the energy projects, including
renewable and clean energy to bridge the energy shortfall.
