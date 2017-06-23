Wind power project’s successful commercial operation sets good example: Global Times

BEIJING, June 23 (APP): The first Pakistani-owned early harvest wind

power project constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has passed assessments and started commercial operation.

The 49.5 Mega Watt facility developed by Sachal Energy Development

(Private) Limited over 680 acres of land in the Jhimpir Wind Corridor in Sindh province, was 100 percent financed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The success of the project sets a good example for the construction of

the CPEC and the “Belt and Road” initiative, according to Global Times.

Sachal Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arif Habib Corporation

Limited, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in Pakistan

It has received formal notification from the Central Power Purchasing

Agency (Guarantee) Limited.

The company is committed to supplying electricity to the national grid

through the National Transmission and Dispatch Company for 20 years under an energy purchase agreement.

The project comprises 33 wind turbine generators manufactured by

Goldwind of China whereas HydroChina is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor of the project.

It is the first project that has received Sinosure-backed financing and

has been 100% financed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Pakistan and China have signed $57 billion worth of energy and

infrastructure projects under CPEC framework.

Bulk of the investment is going to the energy projects, including

renewable and clean energy to bridge the energy shortfall.