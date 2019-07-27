WHO welcomes progress in fight against tobacco but more action needed

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 27 (APP):Progress has been made in reducing smoking and tobacco use, but governments need to do more to help the world’s 1.1 billion smokers quit, the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, said in a new report.

With five billion people today – four times more people than a decade ago – living in countries that have introduced smoking bans, graphic warnings on packaging and other effective tobacco control measures, many governments are making progress in the fight against tobacco, the Geneva-based agency said.