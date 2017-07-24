War against terrorism to continue: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Monday said that on-going war against terrorism would
continue till complete eradication of the menace from the country.
Despite differences among political parties on various
issues, there is complete unity among them on national security
and law and order situation, he said while talking to a private
news channel.
He strongly condemned the Lahore blast incident and said
that such cowardly act of terrorism can not deter resolve of the
nation against terrorism.
The minister said, armed forces and law enforcement agencies
were rendering supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism which
were highly commendable.
He said political parties have also played positive role in
this regard which resulted in decline of terrorism incidents in
the country.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that many successes were achieved
through intelligence based activities and many terror related
plans were foiled and its networks were destroyed.
He said many steps were being taken to root-out terrorism
from the soil and establishment of Counter Terrorism Department
(CTD).
