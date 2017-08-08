WAPDA poises to win upcoming National Games

ISLAMABAD, August 8 (APP): Water and Power Development Authority

(WAPDA) is all set to make a record by winning the 33rd National Games, scheduled to be held in Quetta in October this year.

This was briefed by the officials of WAPDA Sports Board (WSB) in a

meeting presided over by WAPDA Chairman and WSB Patron-in-Chief Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) at WAPDA House, said a press release.

The meeting was held to review the level of preparedness of WAPDA teams

for the upcoming National Games. WAPDA Secretary and WSB President Amer Ahmad and WSB Advisor Shafqat Rana also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, WSB officials apprised the Chairman about the

salient features of the strategy, that has been devised for elevating WAPDA in the 33rd National Games.

In addition to dilating upon the strong points of WAPDA sports, the

remedial measures for covering up the grey areas were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman expressed satisfaction over the

performance of WAPDA players in the recently concluded national and international events. He said that together with commitment and hard work, the objective of winning the National Games could be achieved.

He directed the WSB officials to focus on fitness and training of their

players in line with the latest sporting techniques.

He assured WSB of full support to excel in the National Games.