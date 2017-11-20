Universal Children day observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Like other parts of the globe, United Nations’ (UN) Universal Children’s Day will be observed in Pakistan on Monday to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, promoted and coordinated this special day, which also works towards improving children’s welfare.

Many schools and other educational institutions made a special effort to inform children of their rights according to the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Teachers stimulate their pupils to think about the differences between themselves and others and explain the idea of “rights”.

In some areas UNICEF hold events to draw particular attention to children’s rights. These may be to stimulate interest in the media around the world or to start nationwide campaigns.

Many countries, including Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, hold Universal Children’s Day events on November 20 to marked the anniversaries of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On December 14, 1954, the UN General Assembly recommended that all countries should introduce an annual event from 1956 known as Universal Children’s Day to encourage fraternity and understanding between children all over the world and promoting the welfare of children.

It was recommended that individual countries should choose an appropriate date for this occasion.

Many of the countries respected this recommendation and the Universal Children’s Day has since been annually observed on November 20.

The UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and on November 20, 1989, it adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Universal Children’s Day is part of the work carried out by UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. UNICEF’s logo consists of an image of a mother and child, a globe, olive branches and the word “UNICEF”. All parts of the logo are in UN’s blue color, although it may be presented in white on a blue background.