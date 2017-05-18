ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Centre for Excellence in
Journalism, Karachi, the Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan,
Fondation Hirondelle, Switzerland, International Film Festival and
Forum on Human Rights, Geneva, and the Uinted Nation Information
Centre in Pakistan invite applications from Pakistan and Afghanistan
for a training programme on audio and video documentary making on
human rights and peacebuilding.
Four participants from Pakistan and four from Afghanistan will
be selected to work together with professional trainers to produce
state-of-the-art documentaries on human rights issues (two video and
two audio), said a press release on Thursday.
Documentaries produced during the programme will be broadcast
on radio and TV as well as documentary festivals across the world.
Transportation, lodging and training fees are covered so this is a
highly competitive opportunity.
The training will be held on July 17 to 28, 2017 at the Centre
for Excellence in Journalism, Karachi.
Female applicants are strongly encouraged. Candidates selected
on their dossier will undergo an interview prior to being confirmed
as participants.
Applications should be sent by email to
info.islamabad@unic.org by Friday May 26, 11:59 PM Pakistan time.
UNIC invites applications for training programme
ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Centre for Excellence in