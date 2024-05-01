IRSA releases 163,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 163,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 280,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1459.68 feet and was 45.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 42,900 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.40 feet, which was 107.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 93,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 88,900, 53,400, 52,800 and 17,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 91,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 43,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.