Pak tourism symposium & expo on 27-28 May

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with World Bank Group has planned to organize Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo as a high level event of tourism industry from 27 to 28 May at Serena Hotel Islamabad.

According to official sources, this tourism symposium will be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building National Economy Through Tourism.

On this occasion, a tourism expo will also be organized to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and create G2G, B2B and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders. PTDC intends to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of tourism industry of Pakistan.

All those who are interested to attend this high level event as a delegate are request to register online at https://bit.ly/4aS12GH.

For further details click on the below mentioned link to find more details and register as a delegate of this conference https://bit.ly/4aS12GH.

Last date for online registration is 10th May 2024.