UN slams attack on pilgrims in Indian occupied Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (APP): The United Nations Tuesday deplored the death of pilgrims in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said the situation was being monitored.

“The deaths of civilians …is to be condemned in any situation,”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from an Indian journalist at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

In Srinagar, Indian police authorities claimed that Pakistan-based

Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group was behind the attack when the bus bringing back pilgrims from Amarnath Shrine got caught up in a crossfire near the town of Anantnag.

Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesman, said he would only comment on the

deaths of civilians adding, “we are obviously looking more closely to exactly what happened.”

Seven pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack.