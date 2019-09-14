UN chief tours hurricane-hit Bahamas, urges action to address climate change

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 14 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on world leaders attending the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit to show up armed not with speeches but with plans to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce emissions and improve adaptation.

The UN chief made that call during a visit to The Bahamas, which continues to reel from the onslaught of Hurricane Dorian.

UN agencies are on the ground to support relief efforts in the affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Speaking to journalists in the capital, Nassau, on Friday evening, the UN chief expressed international solidarity with the Government and people of the island nation.

“In some areas, more than three-quarters of all buildings have been destroyed, hospitals in ruins or overwhelmed, schools turned into rubble. Thousands of people will continue to need help with food, water and shelter, and many more facing the uncertainties of the future after having lost everything,” he said.