UN chief acknowledges playing role to promote Indo-Pak talks on Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, June 20 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Wednesday indirectly acknowledged that he was engaged in quiet diplomacy

to bring about a dialogue between India and Pakistan aimed at resolving

the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

“Why do you think I met three times the Prime Minister of Pakistan

(Mohammad Nawaz Sharif) and two times the Prime Minister of India

(Narendra Modi),” Guterres said with a smile, responding to a question

from a Pakistani journalist about the deteriorating situation in the

Indian occupied Kashmir and whether he was trying to bring a dialogue to promote peace between the two nuclear-armed nations.

“For someone accused of doing nothing, it is quite a number of

meetings,” he added, without elaborating.

So far the secretary-general has been expressing concern over the

escalating tensions between India and Pakistan amid repeated violations

of the Line of Control in the disputed region.

His spokesmen have been saying that he is monitoring the situation

and keeping a watch on it.