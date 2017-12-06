Two wanted terrorists killed in special IBO

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP):Two wanted terrorists Asad alias Anus and Wahab were killed in a special intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Jahan Abad, Swat, on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, both the terrorists were being

traced for their previous involvement in terrorist activities in Malakand Division.

Agencies got accurate intelligence about their crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat Valley for

a possible terrorist activity. Due to effective security in place, both were traced in the hideout and killed during

the encounter. Two facilitators of the killed terrorists had been apprehended, the ISPR statement added.