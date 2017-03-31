TTP’s high value terrorist along accomplice killed

RAWALPINDI, March 31 (APP): Security Forces carried out cordon and search operation near Jandola during that a high value terrorist Mehmood ul Hassan alias Khwaja Madni and his accomplice, both affiliated with TTP Sajna group, were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from terrorists hideout, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Friday stated in a media release.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan carried out

Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Talli of Sibbi area as result

of which weapons and ammunition including Small Machine Guns (SMGs), Pistols, Hand Grenades, Rifles, RPG Rockets, Anti Tank, Anti Personal Mines and 10 KGs of Explosive were recovered.