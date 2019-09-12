Trials to find notch-up talent for FIH Jnr World Cup Qualifiers from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) two-day open trials to scout young talented players for FIH Junior World Cup Qualifiers will commence on Saturday.

“The trials will provide an opportunity to promising players to come to limelight and become part of the national junior team that will feature in qualifiers in June, next year,” Chairman Selection Committee, Manzoor Hussain Junior told APP.

The trials will be held simultaneously at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore and Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi. Players from Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will appear for trials in Lahore which will be supervised by Manzoor Hussain Junior, Nasir Ali and Khalid Hameed. While the boys from Sindh and Balochistan will appear in Karachi where supervision will be done by Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ayaz Mahmood and Waseem Feroze.