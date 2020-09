ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday asked the opposition parties to repay the stolen money or face the law.

In a tweet, the minister criticized the statements of the opposition parties who were threatening that they would do this or that.

He said no one had responded to the allegations made in the case of Shahbaz Sharif. They are only emphasizing on threats.

“Repay the stolen money or face law. Choice is yours”, he said.