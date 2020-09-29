ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):The chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema e Islam (Fazl) (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman.

Clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s case, the spokesman said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau was continuing inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman right now.

Earlier, NAB had asked JUI-F chief to appear before additional director of NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.