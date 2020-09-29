ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): The National Locust Control Ceter (NLCC) surveyed around 149,464 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh.

According to press statement issued here on Tuesday by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Jamshoro (Sindh) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 40 hectares.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations had been carried out on 1,131,970 hectares of land across the country.