Primary schools to reopen soon

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that educational institutions are being opened in phases and hoped that primary schools will be reopened soon. He said that before reopening of schools in Punjab, the government conducted COVID-19 tests at large scale.

He was talking to the media after chairing the Board of Governors meeting of the National College of Arts (NCA) here on Saturday. The NCA would be given university status soon, he added. The minister said, “The National College of Arts is the best institution of arts and it has an historic importance as well.” Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan was heading towards progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that national economy was improving due to farsighted policies of the incumbent government, adding that country’s exports increased despite coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wisely tackled the COVID-19 situation under the able leadership of PM Imran Khan and coronavirus situation in Pakistan was far better than that of other parts of the world.

While criticising Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), the minister said that they had a lot of wishes but all were worthless. People have rejected all those who had plundered national wealth, he added. He said that the PTI government was making sincere efforts to overcome price-hike issue, adding that small industry was gaining strength.