ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of following Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of “Khudi” that believed in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity, to make Pakistan a prosperous nation.

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being celebrated on Monday, the president said, “It is a high time to stand united, set aside our differences and work committedly for the socio-economic uplift of the country. Let us pledge on this day to work for the unity of Muslim Ummah, and progress and prosperity of the country.”

The president further said Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi” could take them to the heights of development.

“Our countrymen, particularly the younger generation, need to follow his path and ideals that would greatly help Muslim Ummah in overcoming the modern day’s challenges,” he opined.

Paying rich homage to the great Muslim philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary, the president said that he was a great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.

He was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry, that greatly helped them to achieve a separate homeland, the president added.

“Allama Iqbal has rendered great services for the promotion of Muslim cause by infusing a revolutionary spirit in them and playing a prominent role in the renaissance of Muslim society in sub-continent,” he said.