ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the opposition should not consider the concession given by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as a weakness.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator said that the PTI government had not obstructed the political activities of the oppositions but would not more tolerate blaming the institutions.

He said the opposition tried its best to cast doubt on the performance of Pakistan’s credible institutions to save its corruption cases.

“But the opposition must understand that the people and institutions do not stand by their narrative”, he added.

Shibli said that the government was believed in a political engagement so that the opposition can cooperate with us in the national interest, but there would be no compromise for personal gain.

Responding to a question, “PTI did not hold rallies in response to the opposition, while the government wants such activities to be suspended during the COVID-19 epidemic,” he said.

Adding, Pakistan was moving in the right direction, and today the economic indicators were positive, so the opposition should holds as many rallies as it wants after this epidemic, because holding rallies at this time is not also good for Pakistan’s economy, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to spread unrest in the country to save his corruption cases. Nawaz Sharif had always pursued a policy of confrontation and Maryam Nawaz is following in his footsteps.

“Nawaz Sharif should appear before the courts and answer instead of answering in the public meetings”.

He said the alliance of Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM) would not last long as there was a clear difference between the statements of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PDM has gone to a dead end, he added.

He asked what PML-N had done in his five years tenure in Gilgit-Baltistan, where he would now get votes. They will not succeed by trying to be-fool the people in lust for power by making a new charter.

In response to question on the rising tide of 2nd wave COVID-19 in Pakistan, he said that due to the grace of Allah Almighty and timely strategy of the government, Pakistan was safe from the first wave of Corona.

But the second wave of corona can be more dangerous, so as a nation we have to implement SOPs responsibly, added by Shibli Faraz.