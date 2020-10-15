ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday emphasized the need for linkage between the universities and industries to promote research as well as impart skill training to the youth.

In a meeting with a delegation of the industrialists here, the prime minister said the government was firm to facilitate the business and industrial community, besides taking all out steps to bring ease of doing business.

The delegation comprised Sanaullah Chaudhry of United Motorcycles, Abdul Rehman (Chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers), Moeen Zafar (Pakistan Furniture Manufacturers Association), Mian Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan Tyre Manufacturers Association), Murtaza Paracha (All Pakistan Importers and Manufacturers), Amir Allahwala (Mobile Manufacturers Association), Sohail Altaf (Automotives), Ihtishamuddin (Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association) and Sardar Yasir Ilyas (President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Javed Ghani also attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister for supporting the industrial sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and also put forward proposals for uplifting the local industry and taxation reforms.

The prime minister said that uplift of industrial sector would beget job opportunities and boost exports to enhance remittances, besides enabling the government to fund the welfare projects.

He viewed the national development of any country was linked with facilitation of investors and industrialists.

He also issued instructions to the relevant ministries and FBR on the suggestions by the delegation members.