ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while calling Panagah and Langar Khanas a “divine service”, directed the authorities concerned to ensure observance of quality standards there to serve the down-and-out people without hurting their dignity.

During his visit to the remodeled Panagah (shelter home) and Langar Khana (soup kitchen) here in Sector G-9, the prime minister said the pro-poor facilities would rather prove counter-productive if they provided a filthy or unhealthy atmosphere to the beneficiaries.

Special Assistant to the PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Buppi and Senator Faisal Javed accompanied the prime minister, who inspected the facility including the registration room, washrooms and other sections.

Imran Khan said the government would never worry about the funding of such facilities if it succeeded to win the people’s confidence regarding efficiency and transparency as it would attract the donors to join the noble initiative.

The prime minister, who blended into the people and joined them at dinner, said the employment opportunities would grow manifold consequent to the government’s ongoing economic policies.

During the briefing, the PBM head told the prime minister that work on remodeling of four shelter homes in the Federal Capital had almost been completed while the fifth one being built at Tarnol, was targeted to complete within 45 days.

He said by January 31, 2021, the PBM would establish five each shelter homes in Sindh and Balochistan, and eight each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Dr Sania Nishtar said being close to the PM’s heart, the Panagah initiative was particularly meant to support the daily wagers in major cities, who otherwise had to spend nights in the open bearing the harsh weather conditions.

She said the prime minister also directed to formulate certain standards to ensure quality and dignified living and dining for the beneficiaries.

The remodeling of the Panagah in the Federal Capital was in fact the enforcement of the quality standards which would later be emulated across the country, she added.