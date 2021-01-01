ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated the exporters as the country witnessed record growth of exports by 18 percent in December 2020 comparing the previous year.

“Well done & keep up this trend,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Congratulations to all the exporters on achieving record exports in Dec 2020 with a growth of 18 % over the previous year. Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt’s economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 1, 2021

Calling the export enhancement a major pillar of his government’s economic policy, the prime minister assured to provide full support for promotion of the export culture.

According to provisional data shared by PM’s Commerce Adviser, Abdul Raza Dawood, Pakistan’s exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to $ 2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019 – an increase of $ 364 million.

It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019.1/4 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 1, 2021

Urging the exporters to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade, the advisor said, “exporters you are a great asset for our country & i salute you all.”