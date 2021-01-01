ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Raza Dawood on Friday said that Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown to $ 2.357 billion by rate of 18.3 percent as compared to December 2019.

According to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to $ 2.357 billion as compared to $ 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of $ 364 million over December 2019, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said that this shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic.

“I commend our exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times and urge them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade” he said.

While appreciating the exporter, he said that “You are a great asset for our country and I acknowledge your efforts”

He informed that in the meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) held yesterday, the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy was discussed.

It is the view of the Ministry of Commerce to encourage our pharmaceutical industry to seek collaboration for local manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

“I have complete faith in the capabilities of our pharmaceutical manufacturers that they can reach out and collaborate with the international pharmaceutical companies to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan under license,” Razak Dawood said.