ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic growth of 41 percent in March this year with collection of Rs 460 billion.

“I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41% in March ’21 with collections recorded at Rs.460 bn” the prime minister said on Twitter.

I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41% in March ’21 with collections recorded at Rs.460 bn. During Jul ’20-Mar ’21 our collections reached Rs.3380 bn which is 10% higher than the same period last year. This reflects broad-based econ revival led by govt policies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2021

He said during July 2020 to March 2021, the government’s revenue collections reached Rs. 3380 billion which was 10% higher than the same period last year.

“This reflects broad-based (economic) revival led by govt policies,” the prime minister remarked.