DG SBP inspects sports facilities in different parts of province

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP): Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited and inspected sports facilities at Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex, Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground on Wednesday.

He issued directions to upgrade the facilities at Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground and renovate Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra, MPA Gulrez Afzal Chan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, Divisional Sports Officer Abdul Waheed Babar, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, DO Sports Nabeela Cheema and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion he said that Sports Board Punjab is fully acting upon the important policies formulated by Punjab Government for the promotion of sports and encouraging talented players.

“The sports infrastructure is being expanded to provide modern sports facilities to potential players and the new modern sports projects are also being launched in the province where they are badly needed”.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra also briefed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh about new DHQ Hospital, Price Control, Ramzan Bazar and cleanliness in the city in a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has already issued instructions for strict action against hoarders and profiteers and to provide best facilities to public at nominal rates. “Any kind of violation regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated,” he added.

Director General Sports Punjab also took round of the city to inspect corona SOPs and hygienic situation in different localities.