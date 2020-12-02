Pakistan welcomes agreement between Afghan parties in Doha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement regarding the agreement reached on rules and procedures by the Afghan parties in Doha.

“This is another significant step forward. The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement.

It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, which we all hope for,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Intra-Afghan Negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.