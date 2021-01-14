ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Thursday discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres including defence, trade and commerce besides agreeing to increase land and aerial linkages.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the delegation level talks between the two countries at the foreign ministry during the visit of Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jeyhun Bayramov led their respective sides during the talks which also focused strengthening bilateral cooperation in fields of education, culture and technology.

Earlier, on his arrival, Foreign Minister Qureshi received his Azeri counterpart who also planted a sapling at the ministry’s lawn.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan is at Foreign Office for delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister. On his arrival, he was warmly welcomed, and later he planted a sapling in the Foreign Office Lawn.



Welcoming the foreign dignitary, Qureshi said both the countries enjoyed relationship based on similar religious and cultural values. The unanimity of views between the two countries on regional and international forums was also pleasing, he added.

The foreign minister also congratulated government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh and reiterated Pakistan’s stance of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Qureshi said as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Pakistan desired to enhance its economic ties with Azerbaijan.

Both the foreign minister particularly underlined the need for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had introduced new visa policy to promote people to people contacts as well as trade cooperation.

Qureshi highlighted the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan’s much-appreciated smart lockdown strategy.

Both the sides agreed to make joint efforts for tackling the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Delegation level talks were held between the foreign ministers. The delegations had indepth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, regional & international issues as well as cooperation in multiple areas.

The foreign minister also thanked Azerbaijan for constant support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir and called for world community’s role to bring and end to unabated Indian oppression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between both the countries to enhance cooperation to tackle natural calamities.

The MoU was signed by both the foreign ministers. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz was also present.