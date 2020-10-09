Pak, French foreign secretaries discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday held a virtual meeting with Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs François Delattre and had a wide-ranging exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to deeper cooperation with France in diverse fields.

FS Sohail Mahmood had wide-ranging exchange of views with French Secretary General Francois Delattre today. FS reaffirmed importance🇵🇰 attaches to deeper coop with 🇫🇷in diverse fields. Discussed ways of further enhancing bilateral/multilateral engagement & high-level exchanges. pic.twitter.com/SMNnhgIXIj — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 9, 2020

Both the sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral as well as multilateral engagement and high-level exchanges.