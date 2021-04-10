ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort.
“It is easy to build a new state of the art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals. I want to congratulate the KTH Board and management for their efforts,” he twitted.
