Joe Biden in a fierce neck to neck competition has won the US presidential race securing projected 284 seats against President Donald Trump’s 214, becoming eligible to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

According to the projections by the Associated Press, Joe Biden has crossed the 270 seat requirement to qualify for the coveted White House position

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020



President Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992, while kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent elected as vice president of the U.S.