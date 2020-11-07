Joe Biden wins US Presidential Election 2020
Joe Biden wins US Presidential Election 2020 - File Photo

APP Digital LogoJoe Biden in a fierce neck to neck competition has won the US presidential race securing projected 284 seats against President Donald Trump’s 214, becoming eligible to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

According to the projections by the Associated Press, Joe Biden has crossed the 270 seat requirement to qualify for the coveted White House position

 
President Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992, while kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent elected as vice president of the U.S.

 

US Election 2020 Results - Updated vote count 071120 2199 hrs PST
