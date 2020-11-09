ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the thoughts of the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, were a source of inspiration and guidance.

On the birth anniversary of Iqbal, a great philosopher and poet, the Prime Minister shared excerpts of an article ‘A manifestation of Self-reconstruction and Reformation’ by renowned Iranian intellectual Dr Ali Shariati.

“He is a great mystic, with a pure spirit, delivered of materiality and, at the same time, a man who respects and honors science, technological progress, and the advancement of human reason in our age,” the prime minister wrote in his tweet, quoting Dr Shariati.

The prime minister also shared a link of the article in his post, giving a view about Iqbal’s philosophy.