FM, President UNGA discuss issues including Palestine, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and President of United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Thursday in a meeting held here discussed matters of international and regional importance, including the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the UNGA President at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who arrived in the capital on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of UNGA President to convene an emergency session of the General Assembly on Palestine.

He said ceasefire was the first step towards stopping the Israeli atrocities, however said the only just solution to resolve the issues of Palestinian and Kashmir was implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi said establishing of peace in the Middle East without resolving the Palestinian issue on a permanent basis was not possible.

Similarly, he said, without resolving the Kashmir issue, there can be no peace in South Asia.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and intended to continue playing a conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the initiative of the President General Assembly ‘Vaccine for All’ to overcome coronavirus pandemic challenge and said for its complete eradication, it was necessary to make everyone safe.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood was present in the meeting.

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir lauded the efforts of FM Qureshi for highlighting the issue of Palestine.