CDA launched plantation drive along Srinagar Highway

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Excessive plantation and beautification work by Environment Staff West of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad is underway right on Srinagar Highway.
CDA, In its drive to make the Islamabad the beautiful has launched massive cleanliness drive across the capital today which were participated jointly by Environment staff West and Parks Directorate staff.
The Environment Wing of the CDA has launched a drive to remove wild bushes and stop their growth along the Kashmir Highway and Srinagar Highway, where as Parks Directorate staff has carried out work for enhancement of Fatima Jinnah Pak in F-9 sector .
CDA, In a tweet on its official social media account, ” Request the citizens to preserve the environment because if we will care for our environment, our environment will care for us.”
Reported By Shabbir Hussain
APP, Digital