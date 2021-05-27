CDA launched plantation drive along Srinagar Highway

The Environment Wing of the CDA has launched a drive to remove wild bushes and stop their growth along the Kashmir Highway and Srinagar Highway, where as Parks Directorate staff has carried out work for enhancement of Fatima Jinnah Pak in F-9 sector .

CDA, In a tweet on its official social media account, ” Request the citizens to preserve the environment because if we will care for our environment, our environment will care for us.”

Reported By Shabbir Hussain

APP, Digital