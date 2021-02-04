Fawad terms new LG system as game changer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the new local government system approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to be a game changer.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the elected chairman or mayor of the entire district will be responsible for all local administrative matters. After this system, practically there will be no need to make new provinces.

The federal minister said that there will be direct elections this year under this new system.