COAS visits Lt Nasir Shaheed’s family, offers Fateha

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited family of Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Slehria Shaheed.

“No threat can deter resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet.

The COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha.

The COAS acknowledged resolve of Shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland.