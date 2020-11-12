Bilawal, Maryam meeting indication of PPP, PML- N defeat in GB election: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz was an indication of their defeat in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In a tweet, he said these parties would now make hue and cry of rigging in the elections.

بلاول مریم ملاقات گلگت بلتستان انتخابات میں ان جماعتوں کی شکست کا پتہ دے رہی ہے۔اب یہ دھاندلی کا ڈھول پیٹنے کا نیا منصوبہ تیار کریں گے۔ان کیلئے انتخابات صرف وہ شفاف ہے جس میں یہ جیتیں۔ایسی ملاقاتیں پی ڈی ایم کے تاریک مستقبل کو روشن نہیں بنا سکتیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 12, 2020

He said only those elections are fair for these parties in which they secure victories.

The Information Minister said such meetings cannot brighten the bleak future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.