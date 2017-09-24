Three terrorists killed in DI Khan: ISPR

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 24 (APP): Three terrorists were killed during

exchange of firing in Gara Madda area of Dera Ismail Khan said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Sunday.

The security forces were attacked by terrorists riding motorcycle while

a search operation in Gara Madda area was underway. After an exchange of firing three terrorists were shot dead. Suicide jackets were recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

They were identified as Iqbal (Head money Rs. 1 million) Waheed and

Majid.