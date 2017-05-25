Three Pakistani-Americans honoured by Illinois’ Cook County for community work

CHICAGO, May 25 (APP): A senior officer of the Circuit Court of Cook

County, Illinois, has conferred awards on three Pakistani-Americans who were among the nine Asian-Americans recognized by the Cook County for their contribution in furthering their community in Chicago.

The Asian-American award ceremony was part of Annual Asian-American Heritage Month Celebrations here.

Dr. Mohammad Arshad Mirza, an ophthalmologist, Ansar Rizvi, Bureau Chief of Geo News in Chicago and Mansoor Sahi, who works for City’s Consumer Department as Investigator and Liaison Officer, were the Pakistani-Americans recipients of the Asian-American award.

Ms. Lesley Riego De Dios Arca, Ms. Prina Bagia, Congressman Raja

Krishnamoorthi and Ms. Josina Wing Morita were the other Asian-Americans who were bestowed the award.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dorothy Brown of the Circuit Court of Cook

County, commended the role of Asian-American community in making Chicago a more inclusive and diverse city.

She particularly thanked the Consulate General of Pakistan, which is

headed by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, for serving the 100,000 strong Pakistani-American community of Chicago.

Asian-American Coalition of Chicago is observing Asian-American Heritage Month Celebrations from May 22 to 26 at Daley Center Plaza, Chicago. Pakistani-American Community being the host for this year’s celebrations is working with Pakistan Consulate Chicago to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.