Sub-committee constituted on military courts for deliberation: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday constituted a sub-committee to

deliberate on constitutional amendment about military courts.

Talking to mediapersons after chairing the meeting of

Parliamentary Leaders on matter of extension in the military

courts, he said the sub-committee will evolve consensus on

the constitutional amendment about military courts.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of major

political parties, having representation in parliament.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the sub-committee has been

expanded further with induction of Senator Saif Ullah and

Senator Talha Mahmood.

Leader Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Navid Qamar

while talking to mediapersons said that PPP has attended

the meeting on assurance of the government.

“We will support the issue after removal of our

reservations” he said.

The final decision of military courts will be

taken by the party leadership, he added.