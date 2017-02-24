Sub-committee constituted on military courts for deliberation: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly,
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday constituted a sub-committee to
deliberate on constitutional amendment about military courts.
Talking to mediapersons after chairing the meeting of
Parliamentary Leaders on matter of extension in the military
courts, he said the sub-committee will evolve consensus on
the constitutional amendment about military courts.
The meeting was also attended by the leaders of major
political parties, having representation in parliament.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the sub-committee has been
expanded further with induction of Senator Saif Ullah and
Senator Talha Mahmood.
Leader Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Navid Qamar
while talking to mediapersons said that PPP has attended
the meeting on assurance of the government.
“We will support the issue after removal of our
reservations” he said.
The final decision of military courts will be
taken by the party leadership, he added.