Stunning performance of Korean musicians enthralls audience at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Oct 15 (APP):The Seoul-based group ‘Jeong Ga Ak Hoe’ presented unique Korean traditional music with newly composed works for traditional instrument at the jam-packed auditorium of Rawalpindi Art Council (RAC).

The cultural performance was arranged by the Republic of Korea in collaboration with RAC to mark National Foundation and Armed Forces Day of Korea. Korean Charge d’ Affairs Jin-Wook Kim and First Secretary and Consul In Kook Kim, Senator Najma Hameed, members of the Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate and Lubna Rehan Pirzada, former RAC Director Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed graced the occasion, said a press release on Sunday.

The performance was comprised on nine segments having two parts. The troupe also sung Pakistani songs “Ye Watan Tumhara Hai” and “Dil Dil Pakistan” attaining thunder appreciation with big hands.

The group is a professional Korean traditional music group founded in 2000. It has specialized in Gagok, Julpungryu and Pansori genres and has tried to find a way to modernization of Korean traditional music more than westernization. They have

received high praise in terms of deep understanding in traditional music and interpretation of aesthetics. They have also been trying to find a modern format and sound to appeal the people and positioning of Korean traditional music of ‘Now’ and ‘Here’ and the music that mingle with contemporary.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Jin Wook Kim informed the audience that it was a Seoul-based group of very young and extremely talented musicians, which had composed stunning music using traditional instruments. The music, he said, had deep roots in the Korean concept of “Johwa” meaing “Harmony” and “balance.”

Jin Wook Kim further said the group was internationally recognized and had used their talents to reinterpret traditional Korean music in a modern way to create stunning new compositions.

Raja Muhammad Hanif as chief guest thanked the Embassy of Korea for providing such a wonderful opportunity and termed the Pak-Korea relations wonderful. Cultural relations between the two countries would be further strengthened, he added.

There were 12 performers in ‘Jeong Ga Ak Hoe’ group.