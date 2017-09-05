State Minister directs HESCO management to complete all ongoing schemes

HYDERABAD, Sep 5 (APP): State Minister for Food Syed Ayaz Shah Sheerazi

has emphasized upon the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

to complete all ongoing development schemes on priority so that smooth power supply

with required voltage could be ensured to the consumers.

The minister stressed this during a meeting with the Chief Executive

Officer HESCO Reham Ali Otho here at his office on Tuesday where he discussed about

the pace of work on ongoing power supply schemes of his constituency.

The minister asked the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to ensure early

completion of all ongoing schemes of the constituency so that the commitment which

made with the people could be accomplished in time.

The Chief Executive Officer informed the minister that all out efforts

were being made to complete all ongoing schemes so that the consumers could get

uninterrupted power supply with required voltages.

He informed that high officers of HESCO are personally monitoring the

development work while open public meetings were being held at all divisional and

sub-divisional levels so that the grievances of the consumers could be resolved at the

earliest.

Besides, he informed that complaint centres of HESCO have also been

activated in the region in order to receive the complaints from consumers and redress

without any delay.