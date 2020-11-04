By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Junior on Wednesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti lauded the great services of Abdul Rasheed Junior popularly known as Rasheed Junior for the game of hockey.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday , he conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.