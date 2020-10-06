ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country when on Tuesday Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt in Pakistan.

The belt titled: ‘Pakistan Professional League’ and bearing a golden coloured face image of Pakistan’s national animal Markhor as well as photos of PPBL board members was introduced at a ceremony here.

“Prospects for professional boxing are very bright in Pakistan. I’m sure this belt will give a massive boost to prizefighting in the country,” Chairman PPBL, General (r) Ehsan-ul-Haq told APP after the ceremony here.

“On this occasion, I want to congratulate Pakistani pugilists and boxing fans on joining the pro boxing bandwagon.

“While forming our organization [PPBL], we’d promised with the nation that we’ll promote professional boxing in the country. We are steadfast on our path and taking steps towards our destination.”

Ehsan-ul-Haq said that the launching of the professional belt was a big milestone as it would help transform the country’s pugilists into real prizefighters. “Soon we’ll be moving towards our next milestone when we’ll hold super boxing title in Pakistan in three categories wherein boxers from Pakistan as well as abroad will chip in,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion President of PBBL, Syed Nauman Shah said that the PPBL would send letters to World Boxing Council (WBC) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) for the approval of the belt.

He said the launching of the belt would create a sense of competition among the country’s budding boxers. “This will belt will offer them a perfect opportunity to try their hand in the professional circuit. This will also offer them the chance to get deals from the promoters.

“Under this belt, we’ll also bring international boxers to Pakistan for exhibition bouts,” he said.

According to Nauman Shah, there was a huge wave of highly talented boxers in the country and if they get a proper platform they could turn into real champions.

“I’m sure this belt is going to create an instant impact on our young guns, paving the way for them to turn pro and win titles to become stars,” he added.

He said once the national boxers would be transformed into prizefighters, the PPBL would support their professional careers to the fullest.