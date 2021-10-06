PCB updates on Covid-19 regarding National T20

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that four Balochistan players

participating in the National T20 have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman of the PCB said here that following this development the four
Balochistan players have been placed in a 10-day quarantine.


He said all other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will
continue to participate in the tournament. All other participants and their
families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative.


The second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has
been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means
Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under
floodlights, he said.


The spokesman said Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October
would be played as scheduled. Balochistan will beef up their squad with
players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side.


The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players
will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols.


“Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On October 8, they will
shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per
the ICC regulations.


“The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and
their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased
for the remainder of the tournament”.

