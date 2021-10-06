PCB updates on Covid-19 regarding National T20

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that four Balochistan players

participating in the National T20 have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman of the PCB said here that following this development the four

Balochistan players have been placed in a 10-day quarantine.



He said all other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will

continue to participate in the tournament. All other participants and their

families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative.



The second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has

been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means

Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under

floodlights, he said.



The spokesman said Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October

would be played as scheduled. Balochistan will beef up their squad with

players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side.



The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players

will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols.



“Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On October 8, they will

shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per

the ICC regulations.



“The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and

their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased

for the remainder of the tournament”.