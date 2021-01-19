PCB announces Lifebuoy as official hygiene partner of Pak men’s cricket team

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced Lifebuoy as the official hygiene partner of the Pakistan men’s cricket team with the signing of a one-year agreement at Karachi’s National Stadium.

As a result of this historic agreement, the PCB and Lifebuoy will partner for Pakistan men’s team’s home assignments during the one-year period and for year-long content and activations aimed at enhancing awareness around hygiene, said a spokesman of the PCB.

During the agreement period, Pakistan will host South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies in what promises to be a thrilling and exciting year for international cricket in the country.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Director Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan Asima Haq were present at the announcement event,

The venue will host the first Pakistan-South Africa Test which starts from January 26 on what is the first visit by the Proteas to Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Previously, the PCB and Lifebuoy had partnered successfully on a short-term basis with exciting content creation aimed at enhancing hygiene awareness. The success of that campaign during the team’s tour of England has now translated into a year-long partnership between the two.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said :“We are now further strengthening our ties with Lifebuoy following the successful campaign last year during Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour of England.

“Over the course of the next 12 months, Pakistan is set to host top-class international cricket besides the ongoing historic trip from South Africa. England, West Indies and New Zealand are all scheduled to visit the country for what promises to be an extremely exciting year of cricket that will capture the imagination of the nation.

“This partnership will be a great boost to both Lifebuoy and PCB and we are together looking forward to a great year.”

Director Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan Asima Haq said : “Covid-19 has reaffirmed the importance of hygiene for our health and well being. Lifebuoy, since its inception has stood for preventing infections and saving lives through hand washing.

“In line with this mission of promoting good hand hygiene, we are partnering with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure that both clean hands and cricket can remain an integral part of the lives of Pakistanis. Together, we aim to create awareness on good hygiene behaviours.”