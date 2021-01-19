ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): The latest chat leaks of television anchor Arnab Goswami have exposed the State-sponsored terrorism of India.

Here are 10 questions the people in India should ask their government and media about the 2019 Pulwama attack:

Who launched and trained the suicide bomber of Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 personnel of India’s Central Reserve Police Force? After Pulwama blast, Indian military commander Lt. General D.S. Hooda said that the material had been taken from stashes of explosives being used to broaden the Jammu highway where the attack occurred. What happened to that report? Who was deployed at the security of the supplies of explosive? Why the responsible were not held accountable? Are elements like Colonel Purohit having a background of patronizing State-sponsored bomb blasts, still active in Indian army? Are the weapons and explosives of Indian army being transferred to the local terrorist outfits? How TV anchor Arnab Goswami could tell three days in advance of Balakot airstrike that “something big” was going to happen? Do Arnab Goswami have links with the office of India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Dovil? Do regular instructions are given to India media from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wage a persistent media war against Pakistan? If not, then how come a television anchor reached the confidential operation room of Indian air force?

The sane voices in India have started to emerge, questioning the credibility of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the State-sponsored terrorism.

The official Twitter account of the Youth Wing of Indian National Congress expressed dismay over the “celebrations” on the killing of 40 army personnel.

Arnab celebrated terrorist attact on India. Arnab Goswami told "This attack we have won like crazy" when 40 Jawans were killed by terrorists in Pulwama#AntinationalArnab pic.twitter.com/vfFxmflOeC — Youth Congress (@IYC) January 17, 2021

Indian political activist Gaurav Pandhi hit out at the Bharatia Janta Party (BJP) government of Prime Minister Modi for having prior information about the Balakot airstrike after Pulwama, and its link with victory in polls.

So BJP Govt has been sharing defense secrets too with Arnab Goswami? He knew about Airstrike on Pakistan, after Pulwama, days in advance. The chat says, "it's good for the big man, he will sweep polls" #ArnabGate pic.twitter.com/BkRG1qMIZn — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 15, 2021

Member of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi categorically raised three questions about Pulwama attack: Who benefited the most, what was the outcome of inquiry and was anyone held for security lapse?

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Indian journalist and author Swati Chaturvedi said BJP was now trying to save the Prime Minister Office for the security details shared with Arnab Goswami, which she said, were not available with other journalists.

The Bjp & it’s SM satellites are now trying to save the PMO from the nat sec leak boasted of by Arnab Goswami. Sorry won’t wash. Goswami had a lot of details which were certainly not available with other “journalists”. — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 17, 2021

Indian politician and author Shashi Tharoor called for invoking “serious inquiry” into the leaking of military secrets.

The leaked @WhatsApp chats reveal 3 reprehensible things requiring serious inquiry: leaking of military secrets to a TV channel for its commercial purposes; a "nationalist" gloating over the death of 40 jawans as an "attack we have won like crazy”,&fraudulent manipulation of TRPs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 17, 2021

-APP Digital report by Shumaila Andleeb