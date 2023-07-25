Pakistan Street Child Football squad named for Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP): Pakistan street child football squad has been named for the World Youth Football Cup ‘Norway Cup’ to be held in Norway from Thursday (July 27).

According to Pakistan Street Child, the training camp of the National Street Child Football Team in preparations for the mega event would continue till Wednesday here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

Pakistan would face Norwegian club Frog Oslo in the first match on July 30.

The management of Pakistan Street Child Football Team organized trials for Norway Cup last month across the country in which thousands of youngsters participated.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.